Photos: Haskell Indian Art Market

This past weekend saw the return of the Haskell Indian Art Market. This event, which was originally a part of the Lawrence Indian Art Show, drew hundreds of vendors and visitors.

Artists such as Barbara Gonzales, Santo Domingo, and award-winning Navajo Silversmith Andy Marion were featured at the market.

Along with the fine art was a variety of food, including Indian Tacos, flatbread, and wojapi—a simple but thick berry sauce that is traditional to some Native American tribes.

Other artists came with music and dancing throughout the day, highlighting talent from as far away as Alaska, as well as local talents from Haskell University’s own student population.

The next event will be the annual Welcome Back Pow-Wow on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Haskell Pow-Wow grounds in Lawrence, with the Gourd Dance starting at 2 p.m. and the Grand Entry at 6 p.m.