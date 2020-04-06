KC Tenants launch hotline, plans digital campaigns to protect renters

Missouri is experiencing a public health crisis. COVID-19 affects and will affect people of color, and our poor and working-class community members the most, only exacerbating the state of emergency they endure every day.

People who are housing-insecure or currently homeless are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus, becoming ill, and suffering catastrophic health outcomes. Low-income tenants are also at risk if they get ill and/or cannot work (because they’re monitoring symptoms, at risk, watching kids, etc.) and therefore can’t make their rent.

That’s why tenants from across Missouri are coming together to demand that Governor Parson act immediately to: suspend rents and mortgage payments, end evictions, ban utility shut-offs and mandate universal service, and provide homes for people experiencing homelessness.

Today, they’ve launched a hotline at (816) 533-5435. KC Tenants grassroots leaders, people who have personal experience with housing crises and who have been trained to respond to COVID-related emergencies, will run the hotline. We will respond to calls related to evictions, homelessness, landlord harassment, unsafe/unhealthy housing conditions, and anything else that may come up.

They’ve also got an online organizing toolkit, for tenant unions and those who wish to unionize during this period. Their coalition to #ProtectMOTenants is collecting stories tomorrow. Their ask is that tenants share their COVID/housing story on social media with the hashtag #ProtectMOTenants, and tag @GovMikeParson. Those stories will be used in an online rally at noon on Thursday.