Pabst Blue Ribbon and Entenmann’s ‘Hard Coffee & Donuts’ package creates new take on waking up
Pabst Blue Ribbon began brewing 175 years ago and Entenmann’s got to work baking donuts 125 years ago. The two companies are celebrating their combined 300 years of history with a tasty merger. They’re launching a new pairing of hard coffee & donuts.
The pairing is already available in retailers across the country. With its arrival comes the availability of new limited-edition merchandise, including T-shirts and mugs that celebrate the combined history of the two brands. Every purchase of a tee comes with a limited edition tote bag and a complimentary sleeve of Entenmann’s donuts.
Check it out here.