Overland Park Starbucks employees go on strike

Starbucks workers at 75th and I-35 in Overland Park went on strike Wednesday, April 6 after management was called out for “union busting.”

According to the announcement made on The Greater Kansas City Labor Beacon, the baristas strongly disagreed with the termination of three staff members named Alydia, Michael, and Maddie.

“We collectively withhold our labor, because we do not feel safe going into our workplace, as we feel immense fear for being written up and/or terminated before our election ballots are read this Friday, April 8,” says the Overland Park Starbucks statement.

Union busting is a disruptive act that management uses to sabotage the growth and progression of trade union members in a workplace. Overland Park Starbucks employees have teamed up with their terminated counterparts to support and advocate for the rights of trade union members.

“We are experiencing this alleged retaliation, because we exercised our rights to organize,” OP Starbucks team members said.

The strikers will continue to exercise their rights via protesting until the terminated employees are reinstated. Some workers have also reported they will be returning by Monday, April 11.