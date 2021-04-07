Oasis publishing workshop will take aspiring writers to new heights

Writers wishing to know more about the modern publishing process are invited to Oasis, an online publishing workshop.

The four-hour Zoom workshop will feature four speakers with experience in the writing and publishing realm. Beginning writers will receive the tools to start their publishing journey as well as have any questions answered.

“Oasis is a live virtual writers workshop tailored to the needs of the aspiring writer,” says Leanna Brunner, owner of the workshop Write Central.

The workshop registration fee is $25 and credit cards are accepted. Registrants will receive login information before the event which starts at 9 a.m. CT and ends at 1 p.m. CT. A registration link can be found here.

“At the end of this lively morning, new writers will have a step-by-step plan to begin this fantastic journey,” Brunner says.

Session topics include:

Where Do I Start My Publishing Journey? 9 a.m.-9:50 a.m. CT

The writing and publishing process can be daunting for beginners. Leanna Brunner will help registrants create a step-by-step plan to go through their publishing journey.

Red Alerts for Writers 10 a.m-10.50 am. CT

J. Alexander (Alex) Greenwood presents to prevent participants from being scammed by those that prey on writers’ dreams. There are more options than ever for independent writers to bring their work to market but there are potential pitfalls due to immoral business practices.

Self-Editing 11 a.m.-11:50 a.m. CT

Tiffany White teaches how to effectively edit a manuscript by taking the biggest concepts from developmental, line, and copy editing to create actionable steps to revise and polish a story.

Book Formatting 12:00 p.m.-12:50 p.m. CT

Les Lynam will present how to format the interior of a book so it will look good to the reader. A lot of the work can be done in a Microsoft Word processor and Scrivener, a specialized authoring software. Formatting for ebooks and physical copies are two separate processes, though they are merging as the publishing platforms develop new tools.