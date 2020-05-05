Now hiring: Health Department seeking temp workers to assist in tracking coronavirus

Brock Wilbur,

The KCMO Health Department is hiring temporary Community Health Workers to assist with tracking positive COVID-19 cases around the metro. The best path forward for the city involves ramping up testing and tracking, and like other communities, our Health Department is ramping up employment for this as quickly as possible.

The job was posted yesterday and the application deadline is 5/11/20. The pay range is listed as $18/hour

Responsibilities are listed as follows:

Assists with investigation, contact tracing, and tracking around positive COVID-19 cases. Most work will involve telephone follow-up directly with cases, contacts to cases, medical providers as well as the general public. Proficiency with computers and clear, detailed written documentation is also necessary. Responsible for direct data entry into various computer systems. Handles confidential information with extreme discretion. Uses excellent interpersonal skills to interact professionally with culturally diverse individuals during a time of crisis and distress. Critical thinking, sound judgment, and excellent organizational and communication skills are essential. Previous public health experience and/or proficiency in a second language besides English is a plus.

To learn more and apply, click here.

