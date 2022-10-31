North KC’s Smokin’ Guns BBQ to close after 20 years of business

Owners of Smokin’ Guns BBQ in North Kansas City announced in a Facebook post that they are retiring, and will be closing the restaurant on Nov. 11, 2022.

After 20 years of business, Smokin’ Guns owners Phil and Linda Hopkins have carved a significant imprint within the greater KC BBQ community. The restaurant was featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in an episode focused on Kansas City Barbeque.

Opening at its original location in 2003, the city favorite has served the city BBQ classics such as the Big Gun Platter, ribs, burnt ends, and BBQ Nachos.

BBQ lovers only have so long until the KC staple is gone forever. They are currently open from Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next three weeks for customers looking to celebrate their time serving the KC community.

The restaurant will continue to sell rubs and sauces on its website, along with wholesale entities.