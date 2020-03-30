No-Tag trash week added April 13-17 to deal with lockdown garbage

We’re getting a full week of no extra tag required trash pick-up. Because we’re all at home and the garbage is piling up. And getting to the hardware store to buy tags is Something Of An Issue right now.

Thank god.

Remember this when Christmas comes around and you run a tip out to your sanitation workers. They’re plowing through this and I cannot imagine how much extra work they’re having to put in, during a period where you don’t want to be touching a lot of stuff. Other cities have sanitation teams going on strike right now, and that’s the last thing we need during a pandemic.

Here’s the press release from the city:

Staying at home means you’ll likely find that your trash bins will fill faster than normal so we want to help ease that burden by offering an extra no-tag week of trash collection.

Our Solid Waste division, in coordination with contract partner WCA Waste Corporation (WCA), is having a special No-tag Week April 13-17.

We normally do this twice a year, but this additional event is needed to help residents cope with the City of Kansas City, Missouri’s Stay-At-Home order and the cancellation of many previously-scheduled neighborhood clean-up events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We realize with so many working from home and also conducting Spring cleanings this time of year, it was important to help ensure everyone’s trash is removed properly,” said Michael Shaw, solid waste division manager.

During No-tag Week, residents may place up to 12 bags at the curb. Regular trash rules apply. No hazardous waste, bulky items or leaf and brush will be collected. Meanwhile, Shaw still encourages everyone to continue recycling.

“Unfortunately, about 70 percent of what we pick up now could be recycled,” he said, “and, unlike the normal two bag trash limit, there’s no limit on recycling pick-up.”