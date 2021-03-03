New data shows COVID-19 vaccine is doing wonders as nursing home cases plummet 82%

The vaccine rollout is working as nursing homes in the U.S. are seeing the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since May.

Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shows almost 11,000 cases were reported the week of May 31, 2020, while cases reached the highest level of over 33,000 the week of December 27.

There has been an 82 percent decline in new COVID-19 cases among residence since the week of December 20 with more than 30,000 new resident cases reported—deaths have declined by 63 percent as well.

“We still have a long road ahead, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for frontline caregivers who have been working tirelessly every day for a year to protect our residents,” says Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

The AHCA and NCAL represent more than 14,000 nursing homes and long-term care facilities that provide care to approximately five million people each year.

Parkinson hopes residents will be able to reengage in meaningful activities and be reunited with their loved ones.

“Though this report brings hope, we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to encourage folks to get vaccinated, especially caregivers and staff,” says Parkinson.

The #GetVaccinated nationwide campaign was launched by the AHCA and NCAL to encourage all long-term care residents, families, and staff members to consent to the vaccine as well as provide credible information to help inform them regarding their decision. The goal is to get 75 percent of all long-term care staff vaccinated by June 30.

Missouri has the second-lowest level of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the U.S. in the last week. Eligible Missourians have been struggling to find vaccine appointments.