Missouri has second lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the last week; trails in vaccine administration

According to the most recent CDC data, Missouri has the second-lowest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the U.S. Missouri has 6.7 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Our case numbers are low compared to New York City, which has the highest number of cases at 48.6 and nearly double the number of cases in Hawaii, where there are only 3.4 cases. Kansas has nearly double the number of cases Missouri does, with 12.7 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days.

This news comes as Missouri continues to struggle with vaccine administration. According to the CDC, Missouri is the 11th worst state for total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered per 100,000 people. Only 22,551 doses have been administered per 100,000 people. The state’s struggle with vaccine outreach and administration is all too visible to Missourians.

In one of the state’s first mass vaccination clinics, 2,000 doses of the vaccine were sent—without warning—to a town of 65 people. A lack of access to the vaccine, poor outreach, and confusing sign-up sites and rules have resulted in many Missourians losing hope of getting the vaccine anytime soon.

That cases are steadily decreasing in Missouri is a precarious sign of progress. The UK variant of the virus has been identified in at least 13 sewer systems throughout the state. The disparity in vaccine administration remains a major problem the state needs to solve, as experts warn the variant could be almost doubly contagious.