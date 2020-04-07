Neighborhood Eats: North Kansas City—Order carry-out now, visit later

Please note: Kansas City restaurants, bars, and their staff need your support more than ever. For ways you can help this critical part of our community, please read this story.

North KC has rapidly morphed from sleepy and industrial into a bona fide food and drink destination in the past few years. We used to only pop in to go to Screenland Armour, but now you can visit several respectable breweries, a cocktail shop, a shipping container food court, and you can even play pickleball while eating rotisserie chicken. You also don’t have to travel much to do it all—nearly everything on the list below is within a half mile of each other, and it’s just a few minutes’ drive (or cab ride) from downtown. This summer, we’ll be northland bound.

Mitch e Amaro

306 Armour Road

Open for carry-out

Any good bartender will tell you it’s about proper proportions and great ingredients. At Mitch e Amaro, you can get the latter while getting an education (and tasting!) on the former. Get in here for mezcal, Italian aperitivos, French apéritifs, bitters, recipe books, glassware, lots of barware, and much more. You can also sample many of the spirits before you buy at Mitch e Amaro’s lovely centerpiece cocktail bar, at which you can either learn how to make drinks, use specific ingredients, or just enjoy an expertly crafted cocktail.

mitcheamaro.com

Tay’s Burger Shack

1019 Armour Road

Open for carry-out

Tay’s works because it appeals to the best of throwback and modern sensibilities. It has a compact menu—pretty much just burgers, fries, and dogs, delivered in a red plastic basket with a paper liner. But it also utilizes organic, grass-fed beef, and you can add grilled jalapenos and all of the sriracha mayo your heart wants. Plus, the hand-cut fries are crispy and perfectly salty, without being too greasy. It’s open until 11 p.m. every night, so you can make it a stop while you’re bar hopping in NKC. (Well, when bars open back up again, that is.)

facebook.com/taysburgershack/

Chicken N Pickle

1761 Burlington Street

Open for carry-out

Abundant outdoor seating and yard games are no small part of Chicken N Pickle’s appeal—you can play pickleball, bags, giant Jenga, or giant Connect Four. But you can also just sit outside, put back some drinks, and eat some legitimately great rotisserie chicken, cooked over a live fire of oak and charcoal. The sandwiches are also worthwhile—opt for the pickle-brined chicken breast sandwich with bacon, avocado, and jack cheese, or the flat burger, made with grass-fed beef.

chickennpickle.com

Restless Spirits Distilling Company

109 East 18th Avenue

Open for carry-out

Restless Spirits offers up a pretty impressive lineup these days: four whiskeys (including the excellent Sons of Erin variety), Builders Botanical Gin, and Duffy’s Run Vodka. Here, you can take tours, and if you get in touch in advance and are selected, you can bottle your own selection of spirits. Or you can just pop into their handsome tasting room for a cocktail or flight of spirits.

restlessspiritsdistilling.com

Calibration Brewery

119 Armour Road

Currently closed due to COVID-19

Low-key and friendly, Calibration Brewery offers a handful of traditional German-style beers, including hefeweizen and kolsch, as well as American and English brown ales and barleywines. Our top choice is the All Day All Night Coconut Brown, a smooth brown ale made with organic coconut. But what keeps us coming back are the snacks, including the crispy fish and chips, made with a hefeweizen beer batter, or the beer brat topped with pub cheese and caramelized onions.

calibrationbrewery.com

Cinder Block Brewery

110 East 18th Avenue

Open for carry-out

Super hoppy IPAs, classic ales, and celebrated stouts have made Cinder Block Brewery one of the city’s most popular local craft breweries. The laid-back taproom and roomy, dog-friendly patio make for an ideal place to kill an afternoon, and while there are a few bar snacks available, customers are welcome to bring in their own food. Among their beers, the standout star is its Russian imperial stout, Black Squirrel (and its cousin, the Bourbon Barrel Black Squirrel), but if you’re into IPAs and the Hop Cuddle is on tap, you won’t be sorry.

cinderblockbrewery.com

The Brewkery

1443 Swift Avenue

Open for carry-out

The Brewkery is KC’s only kombucha bar, but there’s a little something here for everyone whether you’re into tasty ferments or not. Starting with eight rotating flavors of fizzy kombucha on tap, including selections like jalapeno peach, iced green tea, and stonefruit, the menu also features local cider, beer, coffee, and tea. Lots of natural light and live plants make the environment feel comfortable, clean, and fresh. The Brewkery also offers a selection of daily soups and paninis that make for a tidy lunch.

brewkery.com

Colony KC

312 Armour Road

Currently closed due to COVID-19

With comfortable couches and plenty of table space, Colony KC offers a relaxed and inviting place to work or play pool or board games with friends. It also offers a great beer selection—most of it local—as well as kombucha and a full coffee bar. Its cocktails are also not to be missed. One option: the bright, smoky Agave equinox, made with Mean Mule’s silver agave spirit, Dry Curaçao, Yellow Chartreuse, smoked chili bitters, and fresh-squeezed lemon juice. You can also stop in for weekend brunch, with options like whipped feta toast with seasonal vegetables, or a grilled cheese with havarti, apples, and bacon. The adjoining event space, RINO, also hosts live music and comedy.

There are a lot of other worthy stops up here—too many to mention! We also are into the Iron District (which you can read about here), Hawaiian Bros (and check out our review), Chappell’s, Christine’s Firehouse, American Fusion, Callsign Brewing, Paul & Jack’s, Smokin Guns BBQ, Hawg Jaw Que & Brew, and Repeal 18.

