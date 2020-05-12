Musicians playing outside local assisted living facilities

Update: Due to the weather, this has been rescheduled to Monday, May 18th from 10:45-11:30AM

So here’s a nice thing that you may enjoy supporting. Local musicians are doing their best to bring their tunes to those who are most isolated. By broadcasting from outside the homes of those who are in assisted living care.

The facilities are often too large for most musicians to play for all the wings/windows/residents, so a team of self-recruits have found a rotation of seven performers to make the rounds and cover the whole facility.

They’re calling it “Lean on Me: Bringing Music to the Isolated.”

The team begins their work on Tuesday, May 12th, 10:45 am – 11:15 am at Villa St. Francis. If you think they’d be a good fit for your area, reach out and let them know. Let’s melt away that loneliness by bringing music to them. Maybe it will get them to smile, tap their toes and know they have not been forgotten.

The musicians are donating their time and performing for free. They have set up a dedicated Venmo and PayPal to accept donations to all the musicians for taking the time to do this and supporting them at this time in which we are all out of work.

Venmo: @LeanOnMe8

PayPal: PayPal.me/LeanOnMe8

Musicians include Mikey Needleman, Nick Marshall, Nick Nave, Jillian Riscoe, Caleb Blacksher, and Brad Eichenberg