Monarchs fans will take the stands; 50% capacity at the opener May 18

The Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club will be welcoming fans at Legends Field as the long-anticipated inaugural season approaches.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County, the American Association of Professional Baseball, and state health officials have worked with the Monarchs on safety protocols based on public health recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Legends Field, the same field Kansas City Women’s Soccer will play at, will allow for 50% capacity on opening day May 18. The opening day matchup will be against the Lincoln Saltdogs at 3 p.m. which will be the first homestand of the season.

As the season progresses, the Monarchs will be increasing the number of attendees each month based on updated guidelines and if conditions are improving.

“As we look forward to our 2021 season, we want our fans to know that their health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and event staff, is–and always will be–priority number one,” says Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer.

There are several promotions for the 2021 season including kids 10 and under eating free on Family Sunday Fundays and dogs will be allowed at Legends Field five Sundays. Over half of all games are scheduled to fall on a weekend date including Memorial Day, Father’s Day, and 4th of July weekends.

Season tickets are available now and the general public will be able to purchase single-game tickets starting April 15 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Kansas City Monarchs’ website for specific information and policies before heading to Legends Field. The website also includes the entire team schedule, ticket specials, and merchandise offerings.

“We are committed to creating a world-class experience on and off the field and can’t wait to see folks in the stands for opening day,” Brandmeyer says.