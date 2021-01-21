Monarchs baseball takes the mound for KC once more

The Negro Leagues Museum (NLBM) President, Bob Kendrick, revealed a long-awaited name change for the Kansas City T-Bones in a press conference Thursday at the museum. In attendance was Kendrick, T-Bones owner, Mark Brandmeyer, city officials, and NLBM Board members. The Kansas City Monarchs was founded in 1920 and disbanded in 1965, making it the longest-running franchise in Negro League history. The Monarchs left behind a legacy of producing more major league players than any other Negro League Franchise as well as winning the Negro League World Series Championship in 1924 and ten league pennants.

We’ve been waiting for weeks to let you in on a secret… The Kansas City T-Bones are now The Kansas City Monarchs!! #ReignReborn #SeeYouAtTheBallpark #KCMonarchs pic.twitter.com/DSmIcYKeIl — Kansas City Monarchs Baseball (@kscitymonarchs) January 21, 2021

“This exciting partnership celebrates Kansas City’s rich baseball heritage and becomes an important extension of the work we’re doing to educate the public about the history of the Negro Leagues,” says Kendrick. “We are thrilled that the proud legacy of the great Kansas City Monarchs will take the field again and look forward to sharing our story through a myriad of opportunities made possible through historic alliance.”

The unparalleled collaboration between the NLBM and the Kansas City T-Bones will generate sustainable revenue for the museum as well cross-promote via a satellite Negro Leagues exhibit at the stadium. The exhibit will eventually become a part of the traveling team, following The Monarchs to away games around the nation. Additionally, the team plans to enrich the lives of urban Kansas City youth through baseball and softball by establishing The Monarchs Youth Academy.

“The vision of this historic partnership is to create a platform that honors the legacy of the courageous Negro League and honors Kansas City’s history in Negro League baseball.” Says NLBM chairman, Stewart S. Myers. “We know that this creative partnership will help promote, market, and drive traffic to the Negro Leagues Museum and create a temporary, dynamic living brand for the Kansas City Monarchs and the history of the Negro League. We hope that this platform educates and inspires people and demonstrates the importance of diversity, inclusion, respect, and tolerance for future generations.”

Fans can follow the Kansas City Monarchs on their new webpage, on Facebook and Instagram, and can participate in team buzz using hashtags #ReignReborn and #SeeYouAtTheBallpark. View the team’s announcement video here.