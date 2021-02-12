Monarchs’ reign to begin in May after COVID-19 hiatus

The Kansas City Monarchs will begin a 100-game American Association season in May after not playing in 2020.

“Seeing the Monarchs finally take the field will be a dream come true,” says Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer. “I’m excited to see our fans out at the ballpark, and we are committed to creating a world-class experience on and off the field.”

The Opening Day matchup against the Lincoln Saltdogs will be on May 18 at 3 p.m. The game begins the first homestand of the season with the Saltdogs.

This year is big for the Kansas City Monarchs. The team has undergone a long-awaited name change and has plans to establish The Monarchs Youth Academy.

We've been waiting for weeks to let you in on a secret… The Kansas City T-Bones are now The Kansas City Monarchs!!

There will be plenty of opportunities to see the Monarchs play. The team will be playing on Memorial Day, Father’s Day, and the Fourth of July. In 2021, 65% of all Monarchs home games are scheduled on a weekend.

The Monarchs will see American Association Southern Division opponents Cleburne, Houston, Lincoln, Sioux City, and Sioux Falls 38 times this season at Legends Field. Kansas City will conclude the 2021 regular season with a four-game series at Cleburne.

“Our entire organization, especially myself, our coaches, and players are extremely excited to see baseball on the schedule for 2021 and Opening Day in sight,” says Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra.

A full schedule along with ticket specials, promotions, and merchandise can be found here. More details on game times and special events will be released at a later date. Fans will be welcome at Legends Field in accordance with state and local coronavirus guidelines.

