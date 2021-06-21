Missouri Senate town hall series spends an hour with candidate Jewel Kelly

In an open 2022 Missouri U.S. Senate seat piling high with candidates both seasoned and bizarre, as is often the case with high-profile offices, a 20,000-member Facebook group “Joe Biden for Missouri” is working to clear the air with open conversations.

Veteran, small business owner and nonprofit co-founder Jewel Kelly—now a Democratic candidate for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat, up in 2022—joined voters from across Missouri for a Senate candidate Town Hall.

The group’s Town Halls give Senate candidates and voters an hour of open discussion on everything from the filibuster to rural revitalization. Videos are shared on Facebook and in partnership with The Pitch.

The Town Hall series also includes Lucas Kunce, Timothy Shepard, and Spencer Toder.

