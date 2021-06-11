Missouri Senate town hall series spends an hour with candidate Spencer Toder

In an open 2022 Missouri U.S. Senate seat piling high with candidates both seasoned and bizarre, as is often the case with high-profile offices, a 20,000-member Facebook group “Joe Biden for Missouri” is working to clear the air with open conversations.

Facing a wide-open Missouri U.S. Senate race that seems to attract new candidates by the day, the group is launching a series of one-on-one Town Halls with the candidates.

Each Town Hall highlights a single candidate in an hour-long live Q&A with the audience, and videos are shared in partnership with The Pitch.

St. Louis entrepreneur and U.S. Senate Candidate Spencer Toder headlined the latest Senate Candidate Town Hall this week. See Toder’s campaign launch video here.

The next Town Hall will feature St. Louis-area veteran and small business owner Jewel Kelly on Wednesday, June 16 at 7:00 PM. Follow the Facebook group for the latest.