Mickey’s Hideaway in Westport closes permanently

After a three year run that survived a pandemic shutdown, Mickey’s Hideaway closed permanently today. One of the newcomers to the Westport food scene, the spot was known for its diverse world menu, excellent cocktails, a killer outdoor space, and a glittery sign that simply read “Herpes” embedded in the wall.

In an Instagram post, the closure was officially announced this afternoon:

“We’re sorry to announce that Mickey’s Hideaway is permanently closed for business. 😢 From the entire team, we’d like to thank you for your support and patronage since our opening just months before the pandemic. 🍔 Please continue to eat, drink and support local businesses. 🍺 If you’re headed to historic Westport, visit one of our other concepts, including @beerkitchenkc and @charbarkc. It was a pleasure serving you.”

Culinary Virtue Restaurant Collective owned Mickey’s, and also manages Westport staples like Beer Kitchen and, of course, Char Bar. Employees from Mickey’s have been able to transition to new employment within the group.

Unfortunately, none of those other restaurants will be able to hit us with the brown butter lobster roll that we’ve come to lean upon for Friday lunches. As a staple of Pitch working lunches, office morale has taken a real hit on what was already a fairly brutal Election Day. Could’ve used some Pokemon fries to calm our nerves…

M.H., we salute and mourn your loss. Rest in delicious power.