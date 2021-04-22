Melissa Etheridge to headline Camp Leavenworth 2021

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge was born and raised in Leavenworth, but her live appearances in the city have been few and far between over the years. While she performed a few songs at the 15th annual Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation breakfast in 2016, her only actual performance in the city after achieving fame was a November 1994 benefit to raise money for a park.

That all changes this fall, when Etheridge headlines the second annual Camp Leavenworth show’s Saturday night performance on September 25. The two-day festival returns on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, after taking 2020 off because of COVID-19. The weekend of performances is free and will also feature performances from “several local and regional acts,” along with “fireworks, street food, family activities, shopping, and more.”

Etheridge has really been leaning into celebrating her roots as of late. A 2015 Uptown performance saw her play a song about growing up in Leavenworth, “4th Street Feeling,” and she did a Zoom call for teachers in Lansing last year, as well, making this homecoming performance the natural culmination of a longtime absence.

Camp Leavenworth had its first festival in September of 2019, and featured Ha Ha Tonka, Bob and Una Walkenhorst, the Grand Maquis, and others and was launched to “celebrate the community and the city of Leavenworth.”

Looks like I might have to make a drive home in a few months.