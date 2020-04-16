Mayor Quinton Lucas extends Kansas City’s stay-at-home order to May 15

Mayor Quinton Lucas just announced the extension of the stay-at-home oder in the Kansas City metro area to May 15. This decision follows discussion around the country of whether or not the current efforts to curb the Coronavirus are enough to stop the spread. Like many communities, Kansas City officials have decided that lifting these restrictions at this time would be too soon and put many at risk. Remaining under the stay-at-home order is an indication that we are not out of the woods yet and must continue to practice social distancing and only leave home for essential purposes.

“We at the KC Chamber, Kansas City Area Development Council, and Civic Council of Greater Kansas City support Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas’ decision to extend the city’s stay-at-home order until May 15. His action aligns with the recommendation made yesterday by the region’s public health directors that such orders be extended until that date.

We encourage the rest of the region’s cities and counties to follow the health officials’ recommendation as well. Any decision must be based on the best scientific data we have available and a truly regional approach to stay-at-home orders is the best way to contain the spread of the virus and the deaths that would follow. Taking these precautions now will help prepare our region for a more effective economic recovery when the time is right. Our three organizations stand ready to work with our elected leaders, public health officials, and business leaders in the coming weeks to fully restore our economy,” said Joe Reardon, president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

The state of Kansas extended their order yesterday, stretching it until May 3rd.