Kansas stay-at-home order extended to May 3

Celia Searles
Kelly

Gov. Kelly // Courtesy Laura Kelly for Governor

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has just extended her stay-at-home order until midnight on May 3. This follows the initial stay-at-home order placed on March 30, set to expire on April 19. This extension was not unexpected as businesses and residents alike have hunkered down for the long haul.

Kansas organizations remain at the forefront of the efforts urging the government to take strong measures in the fight against the Coronavirus. Among these groups, the Communities Creating Opportunity (CCO) will host a Facebook live event on Thursday, March 16 to advocate for bolder action and representation of marginalized groups in the Kansas City Council’s COVID-19 response.

The webinar is joinable on Zoom.

The local efforts to flatten the curve and provide platforms for those affected by the virus continue to pressure both the state and national government. The hope for a healthy and safe community for all can only be achieved when we listen to the scientists and stay at home.

