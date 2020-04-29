Mayor Lucas explains his 10/10/10 plan for reopening the city by May 15

Updated: the full plan, alongside Q&A’s, are available here.

Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced his plans for the city’s reopening from the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, using a system he calls “10/10/10.”

As of May 15, businesses will be able to open with a capacity of 10 percent of people. Smaller businesses will be allowed to have only 10 people. Any establishment where customers remain for more than 10 minutes must keep track of everyone who has been there, and report to the city.

Some businesses will be allowed to open before May 15. Non-essential businesses that do not have the public entering are allowed to reopen a week from Wednesday in a “soft opening” on May 6.

“I think what we have here is a responsible acceleration,” Lucas said about his 10/10/10 plan.

Essential businesses, like hospitals, are also able to operate without restrictions in the soft opening. Check-ups and elective procedures are once again allowed.

Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 3, and Missouri business can begin to open May 4.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Tuesday the state has 3,491 cases confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there have been 124 deaths. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 314 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the state and there are 7,303 confirmed cases.

View the Mayor’s entire announcement here for more details:

