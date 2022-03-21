Manor Fest 4 will fill two weekends with local bands and artists this May

Manor Records is putting a wave of local artists on display when Manor Fest 4 comes to town this May. The two-weekend event features Lawrence and Kansas City mainstays like Ebony Tusks, Dreamgirl, Bummer, and many more. All proceeds go towards the Manor Musicians Fund.

Manor Fest 3—the 2019 iteration of Manor Records’ festival series—was a three-day, 10-stage event with 31 bands. This time around, 54 bands will perform across 16 stages.

Manor Fest 4’s Lawrence shows are happening May 20-21, with the Kansas City shows coming May 26-28. Each night will see the artists traveling to a range of local venues from 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Lawrence’s first night will see bands such as CS Luxem, Rue, Eggs on Mars, Approach, and Mr. Golden Sun playing at Gaslight Gardens, The Bottleneck, and Replay Lounge. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s first night of Manor Fest 4 will feature bands like Bream, Brat Pitt, Scabb, and Fullbloods at Fox & Pearl, Deep Space, and Nighthawk.

A Kansas City weekend pass and a Lawrence weekend pass cost $35 and $25, respectively. Both passes, in addition to a $45 two-weekend pass, are available on the Manor Records website.