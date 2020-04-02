Lyric Opera of Kansas City is doing online auditions for ‘The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess’

Lyric Opera of Kansas City is set to have The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess on their stage in November. Considered the first truly American opera, it’s a performance we’re looking forward to seeing. But how do you start prepping for a show that far out.

Well. You do it online.

The Opera is looking for 15 local singers of Black or African descent invited to audition for paid opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join leading African American opera singers onstage. All you have to do is submit an audition video, before the end of the month.

From the Opera:

Send us a video of no more than 7 minutes of yourself, singing a song, operatic aria, show tune or traditional spiritual, along with your resume and avoid the nerves of audition day entirely! If you make a mistake, you can re-record and send us your best version! Please visit https://kcopera.org/about/auditions/ to download and fill out the submission form. Submissions and questions, please contact Sarah Zsohar at szsohar@kcopera.org.

We prefer submissions on YouTube and would ask that you have an accompaniment of either piano or any kind of music track (www.appcompanist.com may be a useful tool). If you are not able to include an accompaniment or soundtrack, an a capella submission will be acceptable.

Story summary for the show:

Hailed as the first American opera, Porgy and Bess has courted critical acclaim and cultural controversy (both deserved) since its premiere. In this tragic love story featuring some of the most beautiful and beloved songs ever written, a wealth of musical purity pours out of a community plagued by poverty and addiction. For Porgy, a man with “plenty o’ nuttin’,” protecting the woman he loves is everything. But can he truly be her knight in shining armor? Or will they be swallowed by storms both literal and figurative, so that their story ends with each back where they started? With echoes of our past as culturally contentious as its songs are universally cherished, Porgy and Bess continues to spark discussions that are as passionate and relevant today as they have ever been.