Lyric Opera of Kansas City announces spring programming

With people wanting COVID-19 safe activities, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City has announced two shows for this spring.

Soundscapes in the City will be returning this month and an all-new production entitled Baseball: A Musical Love Letter will take the stage in May.

The arts have taken a hit due to the pandemic including the Lyric Opera of Kansas City who canceled the 2020-21 season. Patrons received refunds if they had a subscription for canceled performances, causing a loss of revenue.

People were encouraged to donate all or a portion of their refunds for their next season in order to provide the necessary resources to continue to thrive.

Shows like Soundscapes in the City and Baseball: A Musical Love Letter give artists the chance to do what they love while rebuilding the arts community in Kansas City.

Soundscapes in the City

This series of short outdoor concerts feature artists singing hits from opera and musical theater. Upcoming performances include April 17 at Powell Gardens at 1 and 3 p.m. Admission is free for Powell Gardens members or tickets can be purchased here for $12.

On April 29, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City will give a free performance at Meadowbrook Park in Johnson County at 6 p.m.

Baseball: A Musical Love Letter

Baseball is something many Americans take pride in and this 70-minute revue explores how the sport was a part of our nation’s history, both good and bad.

The United States’ struggle with equality and racial justice while trying to form a more perfect union is written into the music celebrating one of our nation’s most classic pastimes.

This show is in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum who is making part of their collection available to include in the production.

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City says baseball is a collage of the many people and cultures that make up our country, baseball music is also richly diverse ranging from opera to jazz.

Many songs in the performance are about baseball including songs by Count Basie, Ahrens & Flaherty, Rusty Magee, and more with documentary-style narration and quotes from the men who played the game.

Four limited-capacity performances will take place at the Lyric Opera’s Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased here. Due to COVID-19, no walk-ups are allowed. Showtimes are shown below: