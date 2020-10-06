Lyric Opera of Kansas City announces distanced performances, postponement of 2021 spring season

Today the Lyric Opera of Kansas City announced brand new socially distanced Fall 2020 programming, and the postponement of their Spring 2021 season. The performances from 2021 being postponed are “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” (originally February 27, 2021-March 7, 2021), and “Carmen” (originally April 24, 2021-May 2, 2021).

About the update, Lyric Opera of Kansas City manager and CEO Deborah Sandler said: “We determined that it was in the best interest of our patrons, our artists, staff, volunteers and musicians to postpone the rest of the 2020-2021 season until we can best determine that it is safe for all concerned. However, we at the Lyric Opera have created new programming that reimagines what we can do to serve our community We are thrilled to announce and share with you New Visions. During our fall season we have created all new digital and live performances for you to enjoy. We cannot wait to see you again and hope you’re as excited as we are to see what we’ve created.”

The Lyric Opera’s new programming for the fall includes outdoor concert series “Soundscapes in the City,” a digital series documenting the history of opera called “Opera in Eight Parts,” and the world premiere of the Lyric Opera’s new production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

“Soundscapes in the City” concerts will be free, featuring the performances of Lyric Opera artists and distanced-seating areas. There will be a performance this Thursday, October 8, at the Nelson-Atkins, and another on November 21 at the “Powell Gardens Festival of Lights.”

The digital series “Opera in Eight Parts” will be available for viewing in two packages, each one hour and containing 4 episodes. Each package will be $20 each. The first package will be available October 15 and the second shortly thereafter.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” will be shown in four limited capacity viewings at the Lyric Opera’s Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building, on December 3-6. Tickets can be purchased here.

Please enjoy this selection from the upcoming “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” that absolutely broke our brains this morning. Cannot wait for this.