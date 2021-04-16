Liz Cook and Steve Kraske discuss our problematic restaurant industry on Up to Date

In case you missed the April 12 episode of Up to Date with Steve Kraske, our own Liz Cook spoke about the current state of the restaurant industry and her reporting on Port Fonda.

Allegations against the service industry aren't new, but why have there been so many in what was already a difficult year for restaurants? "What's shifted is people's willingness to speak out," @lizcookkc told @stevekraske on @KCURUpToDate. https://t.co/pjwYynDdtw — KCUR (@kcur) April 12, 2021

Kraske and Cook discussed three recent articles in The Pitch about Port Fonda, Alamo Drafthouse, and Betty Rae’s. Cook discussed why the restaurant industry is facing a reckoning now, how COVID-19 is accelerating the demand for better protocols, and where restaurants are going from here.

They also spoke with community members who have dealt with workplace harassment in restaurant jobs that they’ve worked.

Give this episode a listen here.