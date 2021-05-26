Lifted Spirits Distillery raises a glass for local nonprofits

East Crossroads distillery and all-around posh hangout Lifted Spirits just launched a new series called “Lift a Glass, Lend a Hand.” Starting Thursday, June 3, the four-month campaign will feature one local nonprofit per month, and 10% of tasting room sales on Thursdays will go to said nonprofit. More on those below.

“Our mission at Lifted Spirits Distillery is to create spirits and experiences that bring people together and create a sense of belonging in our community,” says founder Michael Stuckey. “With people starting to feel more comfortable going out again, we wanted to take this opportunity to welcome the community into our tasting room while also supporting local nonprofits that are the pillars of our city.”

Nonprofits include: The Prospect KC, an urban eatery seeking to bring food education and more veggies to the forefront; ArtsKC, the regional arts council that provides access to much-needed artist grants; and Kansas City Anti-Violence Project, an organization dedicated to delivering domestic violence, sexual assault, and hate crimes advocacy to Kansas City’s queer community.

The series runs from June through September. Handmade cocktails, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink curbside cocktails, and DIY cocktail kits are all up for grabs. The distillery tasting room is open on Thursdays from 4-9 p.m. Online orders can be placed here. Lifted Spirits is located at 1734 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64108.