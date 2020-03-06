‘Legacy Land’ explores impact of childhood sexual abuse on adult survivors

The Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (MOCSA) has partnered with the Kansas City Repertory Theatre to provide support and resources for artists and patrons as they explore and engage with a new production that explores the legacy of childhood sexual abuse. Legacy Land runs March 7-April 5 on the Copaken Stage.

Legacy Land is an unflinching and darkly funny saga that reveals the bizarre legacy that sexual abuse imprints on the lives of sisters Barbara and Denise. Denise’s unexpected Thanksgiving homecoming upends the plans that Barbara had for a cozy weekend. When the true reason for the visit is revealed, a battle ensues that unearths years of resentment and repressed memories. The sisters are forced to choose whether they will succumb to or overcome their family legacy.

“Legacy Land examines the power and deep necessity of forgiveness, and the courage of leaving who we once were in our past so that we might bravely love who we are now,” stated Director Logan Vaughn. “Because it’s within that space the possibility of peace and self-redemption can truly be accessed.”

Kansas City Repertory Theatre

March 7-April 5 on the Copaken Stage

For tickets and performance information visit https://kcrep.org/show/legacy-land

If you experienced child abuse or are currently aware of child abuse, please call ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline for an extensive list of resources: 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453.