Leawood’s Dustin McKamie bridges artistic talents with self-produced “Last Night” music video

Visual effects artist and indie-rock musician Dustin McKamie recently released his new single “Last Night”. McKamie’s career took him to LA and includes work for shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Walking Dead. In addition to visual work, his music was recognized in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and as a finalist for the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Blu-Ray release in 2011.

Since The Pitch last spoke with McKamie in 2020, he has moved back to Kansas City and continues to expand his musical horizons alongside his full-time visual effects work.

“Last Night” is a heartbreak anthem set against the backdrop of the digital age. McKamie says, “This song is about how hard it is to get over someone these days with social media algorithms and the systems in place to remind you of your past.”

The self-produced music video is a showcase of his passion for design and music. “I had the visual effects experience, so it’s cool to combine those talents into one thing,” says McKamie.

McKamie plans to release more music within the next few months—in the meantime, you can find updates on his website.