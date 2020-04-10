Knoq converts from sales to community delivery support, looks to hire new employees

A sales service has launched an initiative to convert operations during the pandemic, by shifting into support for local nonprofits.

Knoq is a company that hires neighborhood representatives and trains them to push assorted products, usually related to businesses that don’t have a brick and mortar presence. In a time when knocking doors is having face-to-face interaction is out the window, they’ve pivoted to shopping for and delivering essential items for those in need. This has allowed them to maintain their current workforce and hire new employees at a time when many are looking for work.

CEO Kendall Tucker told us they’ve partnered with KIPP KC, The Food Equality Initiative, and Kroger to support critical services.

The company is looking to hire over 30 new employees in the metro area as soon as possible. New hires will be a part of Knoq Cares, shopping for and delivering essential items to local community members in need. “Knoqers” are brought on as full-time hourly employees with access to health benefits.

Pay is currently $20 per hour—a $15 base with an additional $5 bonus for working during this difficult time. All new hires are trained remotely, with an emphasis on extra safety precautions related to COVID-19. Long-term employees are welcome to stay full-time to serve as a neighborhood representative or stay on in a temp role for those returning to their previous jobs.