KC Symphony’s Bank of America Celebration will have listeners singing with Oleta Adams in May

The Kansas City Symphony is bringing the Bank of America Celebration back to local listeners next month.

Expect a night of music at Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial when the event lights up the sky Sunday, May 29. The celebratory evening returns after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to take a two-year break.

The event site opens at 5 p.m. with food trucks, a live pre-concert, and other vendors, providing enough entertainment until the Symphony takes the stage at 8 p.m.

Those who attend the free concert will be treated to a performance by local vocalist Oleta Adams, with fireworks to follow. And who doesn’t love fireworks? [Editor’s note: my dog. ugh.]

“We are overjoyed to bring Kansas City’s favorite event back for 2022,” Symphony Executive Director Danny Beckley says. “After what we have all endured over these years, it will be incredibly meaningful to gather together to celebrate our country and honor those who have given their all for it.”

Parking will be available at a few nearby locations, including Union Station’s West Yards garage.

Attendees are also encouraged to park anywhere along the downtown KC streetcar route, where they can then take the streetcar to Union Station.