Kansas City Symphony cancels remainder of 2019/20 season amid COVID-19 concerns

The Kansas City Symphony has decided to cancel the remainder of their 2019-2020 season due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns. This decision affects all live events through June 21, 2020, including the 18th annual Bank of America Celebration at the Station that typically takes place on Memorial Day weekend and draws a crowd of over 50,000.

The Celebration at the Station event is seen as the beginning of summer for many in the Kansas City community and this cancellation, along with the others, is another indication that life may not return to normal for some time. “Musicians everywhere are wondering when we can gather together again, on stage where we long to be, to bring back the music we all need and love,” musical director Michael Stern says. “For all of us at the Kansas City Symphony, that desire is unusually intense because of our close bond with our audience and our entire community. This interruption in all our lives is necessary to come to the other side of this surreal time, together and stronger, and we want everyone to be safe and healthy,” Stern says.

This decision was not an easy one. As a nonprofit, the symphony relies primarily on ticket sales and donations to make revenue and support their musicians. The symphony encourages all who are able to donate the value of their tickets back to the symphony to help during this financially-trying time. For those looking to make donations or find further updates, visit the symphony’s website.

The Kansas City Symphony indents on continuing with the 2020-2021 season as scheduled if conditions permit.

The entire list of canceled shows are as follows:

Canceled: May 13-14, Film + Live Orchestra: The Red Violin in Concert featuring Joshua Bell

Canceled: May 15-17, Frank and Ella, Together Again

Canceled: May 20-21, Symphony Contributors’ Concerts

Canceled: May 24, Bank of America Celebration at the Station

Canceled: May 27, At the Movies: From Mao to Mozart — Isaac Stern in China

Canceled: May 29-31, Beethoven’s “Pastoral”

Canceled: May 30, Petite Performance: Musical Moods

Canceled: June 3, At the Movies: Humoresque

Canceled: June 5-7, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Tree of Dreams

Canceled: June 19-21, Beethoven’s Ninth