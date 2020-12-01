KC Symphony debuts musical advent calendar for December

The musicians of the Kansas City Symphony have created a musical advent calendar for this holiday season, featuring a different set of instruments playing a carol every day leading up to Christmas. Today’s performance is of Fum Fum Fum, from the symphony’s oboe and bassoon players.

“The idea for this ‘musical advent calendar’ came to me back in October when I was beginning to come to terms with the very real possibility there was little chance the musicians would be performing for any live audience in the Kauffman Center this holiday season,” says Associate Principal Horn David Sullivan of the KC Symphony. “Our community has been so supportive of the orchestra during this awful pandemic, and we really wanted to find a way to show our appreciation. Fabrice Curtis, my partner and one of the music librarians of the Kansas City Symphony, and I have been hard at work editing and producing all of the various recordings that our colleagues have submitted.”

This is the latest in a number of creative performance ideas from the symphony, following their distanced outdoor musical performances, and the debut of their mobile music box in October. The members of the symphony have been bringing their talents to the KC metro, despite the cancelling of their typical 2020 season.

“The Musicians of the Kansas City Symphony have really been so grateful for our community, and created this project as a way of saying thanks,” says Sullivan. “We are linking all of the videos together with the hashtag #25daysofKCS.”

View today’s performance, and keep an eye out for the next 24 videos from the symphony here, at their Youtube channel. Consider donating to the KC Symphony this holiday season here.