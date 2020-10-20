Kansas City Symphony keeps rollin’, rollin’, rollin’ with new mobile performance venue

COVID-19 restrictions have made it nearly impossible for the Kansas City Symphony to put on normal performances inside the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. However, they’ve thought up a new and innovative way to bring their music to you. The KC Symphony announced its new Mobile Music Box stage, a large rolling venue that brings the music to you. The Mobile Music Box weighs over 4,000 pounds, but not to worry, it travels light and can still roll around anywhere in the city.

This big and bright musician-filled box-on-wheels is hard to miss. With its vibrant colors and expressive original artwork created by Kansas City’s Whiskey Design, it’s certain to capture any passerby attention.

The Kansas City Symphony’s Associate Principal Bass player, Evan Halloin, says about playing in the box: “It’s been really rewarding because we feel much closer to the audience this year. As the orchestra has gotten creative in finding new ways to bring music to the community, we’re finding all of these rewarding things for us and rewarding for the audience.”

Earlier this fall, the KC Symphony started its free fall outdoor concert series, where the musicians have performed from parking lots to farmers’ markets to public parks in the KC area. With the help of the new Mobile Music Box, the symphony musicians have already performed over 50 shows, with many more performances to come.

Symphony Executive Director Danny Beckley is also happy to see this new way to show Kansas Citians their music, saying, “it warms my heart to know that we are bringing comfort and enjoyment to people amid the heaviness of these trying times.”

So get your folding chairs out and prepare for a music experience like no other. Honestly, this is the closest thing you’ll get to a concert for a while, so why not try it out?

For dates of upcoming performances featuring the Mobile Music Box, visit kcsymphony.org.