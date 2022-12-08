KC Sips: Your Weekend Dining Guide

Looking for delicious plans? I spend the week scouring social media, press releases, and reservation sites so you don’t have to. Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around KC. Cheers!

Something New

Mean Mule: Stocking stuffer alert! Local distiller, Mean Mule in Crossroads now offers “The Kick,” which is a house-made spicy tincture made from Mean Mule agave spirits and fresh habaneros. Add a little heat to any cocktail. I plan on using it to kick up some homemade cucumber ranch water. The $12 tincture can be purchased at the distillery or online.

Betty Rae’s: Tis the season for giving… while you’re getting ice cream. At both locations, Betty Rae’s Ice Cream is hosting a donation drive for Operation Breakthrough. The focus is on items that cannot be purchased with food stamps, such as diapers and wipes, menstrual products, and soap, but a full list of items is available online. Items can be dropped off through December 23.

Grounded Coffee: From the owner of the now-closed Levee Café, a new coffee shop has opened in Lawrence. Just off Mass on 8th Street, Grounded Coffee has replaced Henry’s Coffee. With vibrant colors and bold design, Grounded serves Repetition Coffee every day from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Featured Holiday Pop-up

Chicken N Pickle: Who needs Vail when we have Chicken N Pickle here in North KC and Overland Park? Snowbound is Chicken N Pickle’s seasonal pop-up for ages 21 and up. They’ve gone all out with themed decor—even going as far as adding wood paneling, plaid couches, and ski racks to create an immersive ski lodge vibe.

The drink menu rounds out the retro fun. From shareable drinks in metal pitchers (Tis The SKIson) to a souvenir ski boot shot glass (Shot Ski), spiked hot chocolate (Free Rider), plus ten Boulevard beer and seltzer options on tap, you’ll feel like you’re relaxing with friends after a rad day of hitting the slopes. Cocktails range from $10-30.

Peak times like Friday and Saturday evenings are already full, but reservations are still available at both locations earlier in the week. The $15 reservation fee holds your place and includes a small bites buffet of Spinach Artichoke Dip, Meatballs, & Holiday Snack Mix.

(**Hot tip. If you visit Chicken N Pickle outside of the Snowbound experience, perhaps for games in North KC or ice skating in OP, the Rum Rum Rudolph drink will be half-price next week! From December 12-18 they are one of many participating restaurants in The Pitch’s Craft Cocktail Week.)

December 8

PH Coffee: PH Coffee in Pendleton Heights is at it again with an immersive experience pop-up with weekend reservations available through Dec. 23. The Northeast Pole is a holiday-themed event centered around general merriment with crafts and cocktails, nightly appearances from Santa and live music performances of holiday classics.

The Campground: This marks the opening of the third annual Christkindlmarkt! From Dec 8-11 and 15-17, The Campground in the West Bottoms transforms into the coziest outdoor market. Plan to bring the whole fam for festive food and drink, holiday cocktails, and small business shopping.

December 9

The Black Pantry: From 5-7 p.m. in Midtown, The Black Pantry is hosting a whiskey tasting. Sample Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey and Hella Cocktail Co. mixers. After enjoying some for yourself, of course, this combo would make a great gift when presented in The Black Pantry’s signature tote bags.

December 10

Anchor Island Coffee: To celebrate the shop’s recovery after an accident and renovations, join Anchor Island from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. near 39th and Troost. The celebration features live music and artists, free coffee and tamales, and a ribbon cutting with Mid-America LGBT Chamber at 11 a.m.

December 11

Silo Modern Farmhouse: Comfort food that you can truly enjoy in comfort (since you won’t be doing the work to make it!) At Silo in Lenexa, you can enjoy Chef Laura’s Fried Chicken, Brussels Sprouts, and Mashed Potatoes and Gravy for $20 every Sunday from 5 p.m. to close. This Sunday special is best when followed up with Silo’s memorable Signature Chocolate Cake. Chocolate mousse between eight layers of soft chocolate cake, then topped with amarena cherry chocolate sauce… it’s a must.

Plan Ahead

Mass St. Fish House & Raw Bar: On December 15, join in the celebration of six years of Mass St. Fish House in Lawrence from 4 p.m. to close. In addition to small plate specials, Kate Frick of Myers Hotel Bar has created a menu of Cartoon Christmas-themed cocktails to entertain the 6-year-old in us all.

