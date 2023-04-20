KC Sips: Overflowing with food and drink news

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

PH Coffee: On Fridays and Saturdays through Map 29, PH Coffee is transforming into a reservation-only Culture Club. Themed around the Golden Age of the 1920s, PH Coffee is setting the mood with live music, classic cocktails, pub fare, and mocktails featuring Daily Culture Kombucha. Tickets start at $8.50, and they encourage period dress.

Empanada Madness: After 10 years on Southwest Boulevard, Empanada Madness is now serving authentic South American cuisine in Crown Center. They are located next to Fritz’s Railroad Restaurant on level one.

Shatto Milk: As part of Shatto Milk Company’s continued celebration of Kansas City’s Super Bowl Champions and the golden age of the Kansas City Chiefs, the local dairy will release “Golden Age,” a limited edition apple pie flavored milk. Golden Age is limited to 11,000 bottles and is expected to sell out quickly. Look for it on shelves at your grocer April 24, or snag it straight from the farm store in Osborn, MO, April 22.

2016 Main Event Space and Art Gallery: The team behind Westport Café now also leads the event space at 2016 Main in downtown Kansas City. Owners Kevin Mouhot, Nicolas Mermet, and Romain Monnoyeur will bring a French flair to event planning as well as food and cocktail catering. Expect to hear about delicious First Friday events and pop-ups here at KC Sips, but their main event is weddings.

Grounded Coffee: Add this Lawrence coffee spot to your happy hour list. On Thursdays through Saturdays from 4-7 p.m., Grounded now offers Golden Hour specials, including Roasted Grape Focaccia, Cheese Straws with whole grain mustard, Caramelized Onion Galette, and more from $4.

Double Tap KC: Double Tap, the VR Arcade and Pub in River Market, has built a patio and is ready for warm weather. Enjoy the fresh air on the new patio and take in the sights of the giant mural next to it. Forget people-watching– this is a great spot to watch the many River Market dogs on their evening walks.

Closing

Poio: Poio, specializing in Mexican BBQ at 800 South 7th Street in KCK, is closing. The last day for dining will be April 22 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. or until sold out.

Drink For Good

The Campground: Through April, for each Spring Into Gin cocktail sold, The Campground in West Bottoms will be donating a dollar to Everytown to help combat gun violence. The drink is made with botanical gin, Mosaic hop sotol, French lavender mead, honeyed retsina, blackberry, and aromatic bitters.

unKCorked: unKCorked Wine & Spirits is throwing a block party to help get animals adopted from Melissa’s Second Chances animal rescue. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. and features live music and vendors, plus food and drink from The Golden Scoop Ice Cream, Point & Flat BBQ, Lifted Spirits Distillery, and more. unKCorked is in Overland Park.

April 20

Cinder Block Brewery: Cinder Block in North Kansas City is hosting Third Thursday Record Night. I’ll Be Dogged food truck will be slinging gourmet dogs from 5-8 p.m., and drafts will be $1 off. Vintage FM Music will be set up to sell preloved records.

Big Mood: Kicking off four days of Grand Opening celebrations after some design changes, Big Mood is hosting Devoured pizza pop-up, tastings, a DJ, and more. Stop by this small but mighty natural wine spot in Crossroads for a fun evening.

April 22

Cinder Block Brewery: Vulture Food is popping up at Cinder Block in North Kansas City for a day of vegan junk food! From 1-7 p.m., stop by for Cinder Block beer and plant-based, nut-free Crispy Chik’n Sandwiches and Loaded Fries.

Cupini’s: Cupini’s in Westport is pulling out all the stops for their 20-year celebration! Stop by between 2-9 p.m. to enjoy freshly made Italian food and check out the cannoli cannon, meatball eating contest, a Shakespearean performance, and so much more. As a grand finale, they are giving away a trip to Italy for two. This is a can’t-miss event!

Up-Down: From 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., Up-Down in Crossroads will be decked out in prom decorations, a photo booth, and even a throwback prom playlist. Don your best for Up-Down’s Prom Night! No cover or tickets are required, and the event is for ages 21+.

Foxtrot Studio + Cafe: In Rosedale, Foxtrot is hosting a two-day Spring Gathering event from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Try out the stylish cafe serving Meta Coffee Roasting Co. while shopping the makers and vendors. Sagebrush, a bar from the creators of The Campground, will be previewing two cocktails at this event.

April 24

The Mercury Room: Located on the top floor of REVERB in Crossroads, The Mercury Room combines inventive cocktails, an intimate atmosphere, and stunning views of the Kansas City skyline. A new menu debuts today from 3-11:30 p.m., but select cocktails will be discounted during happy hour from 3-6 p.m.

Tom’s Town Distilling Co.: Tom’s Town is kicking off NFL Draft week with an “Evening With NFL Greats” from 5-8 p.m. For $125, enjoy an evening of all-inclusive food and drink as experts like John Lohmeyer, Neil Smith, Deron Cherry, and more discuss the draft and share stories. Plus, take home a limited edition bottle of Tom’s Town botanical gin and snag a few photo and autograph opportunities.

Plan Ahead

Underdog Wine Classic: Focusing on small producers and distributors, and under-represented grapes and regions, this will be a wine festival for true wine lovers. Held at The Guild and Paradise Garden Club in Crossroads, the $65 ticket lets you sip and sample from 4-8 p.m. Discounted tickets are available for designated drivers and those who only want non-alcoholic wine options!

Kansas City Museum: It’s back! The Derby Party, held May 6, is a themed fundraiser to benefit the Kansas City Museum. Boogie Nights KC will bring the music—you bring the hats! Included in the $100 ticket are southern food bites, plus cocktails and non-alcoholic options provided by local favorites like Union Horse Distilling Co., Lifted Spirits, PH Coffee, and more.

