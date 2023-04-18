Poio Mexican restaurant is closing its doors April 22

Poio Mexican BBQ announced that the restaurant will close its doors at the end of the business day, April 22. This comes as heartbreaking news to the community that has gotten used to the barbecue joint as a KC staple.

In September 2022 it was reported that Poio owner Carlos Mortera was looking to sell his restaurant, and he told Fox4 that he would close after finding a buyer.

“The pandemic kind of put a perspective of what I want out of life and, you know, money is not everything,” Mortera says. “Time trumps money, and at least time with them for now. I’ve got to spend time with them before they hate me, and they become teenagers.”

Despite the warning, fans of the restaurant cannot accept that they only have four more days to enjoy Poio’s authentic Mexican food and welcoming atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poio Mexican BBQ (@poiomexicanbbq)

“We’ve loved having you in the community. Thanks for the good eats, and we’ll be sad without you here,” one commenter says. “Good luck on your next adventure!”

“Devastating, but oh, how I can’t wait for just one more family meal. Thanks for all the good times,” someone else writes.

Poio still has a small location in the Made of Kansas City Food Hall in the new Kansas City International Airport. So, die-hard fans can still get their fix, but it’ll be a bit more difficult than just going through the drive-thru.