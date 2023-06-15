KC Sips: New small plates in Westport, plus festivals and Father’s Day specials

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Bijou: A new restaurant has opened in Westport. Previously occupied by The Peacock, Bijou has refreshed the look and now serves craft cocktails and small plates. The lovely interior is Parisian meets coastal comfort, with rich blue and gold details throughout. I recommend visiting during happy hour and trying the Bijou Margarita with summery notes of honeydew and sage with a black salt rim, the Miso Mushrooms with fascinating textures, and any dessert offerings. Reservations are encouraged for this intimate setting.

Jack Stack: Jack Stack has a new sandwich for barbecue lovers: The Stack Sandwich. Smoked sausage, brisket, pepper jack cheese, and an onion ring are drizzled with honey-chipotle barbecue sauce between buns. This glorious towering sammie is available now at all six KC locations.

Jovito’s Italian Café & Deli: Nothing says summer like new meatballs… Jovito’s Meatball Bar has a refreshed menu featuring Italian Steak Balls, Rice ‘Arancini’ Balls, Kansas City Sausage Balls, and Pizza Balls. Easy online ordering offers convenient carryout or delivery in Waldo and surrounding areas.

Café Corazón: Stop by the Crossroads location of Café Corazón on a weekday between 3-6 p.m. for a new happy hour special. For just $6, enjoy a tamale and beer combo! The rotating selection of tamales means that you can experience something new each visit.

Boulevardia

One of KC’s favorite festivals is back at Crown Center for another year of music, food trucks, and Boulevard Brewing Co. sips this Friday and Saturday. New for 2023 is a zero-proof bar featuring non-alcoholic drinks from Boulevard, Psychedelic Water, and more. For some air-conditioned time, tickets for Saturday’s Taps & Tastes event are still available for $85.

I’m looking forward to walking around with a Cherry Lime Quirkarita with Una Familia Reposado Tequila and getting snacks from Taste of Brazil and Twisted Taters food trucks. The Boulevardia app lets you build your own schedule based on who you want to see (P.S. There are two times to catch The Pitch Presents: Brittany and Patrick Show on the podcast stage), plus create a wishlist of beer and drinks.

June 16

Pierpont’s: Between 5-6:45 p.m., Pierpont’s in Union Station is hosting an “All in the Family” themed wine tasting. Each $39 ticket includes five tastings of wines made with Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Franc grapes, a snack plate, and a $15 voucher for dinner at Pierpont’s.

June 17

Velouté: Make a plan to stop by the Overland Park Farmers’ Market today. While it is always a good idea, this weekend is extra special because Velouté is bringing their Rainbow Pride Crepe Cake and sending 50% of sales to The Trevor Project. Snag one of these colorful and delicate desserts from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until sold out.

Tacos & Tequila Festival: If Boulevardia isn’t your style, this may be. The Tacos & Tequila Festival is back at Legend’s Field and showing off 100+ varieties of tacos, margs, and more. Local vendors include Taco Republic, Don Antonio’s, Taco Bandits, and others, and the music lineup is equally fun. Catch Flo Rida, Lil John, Ja Rule, Montell Jordan, and more. Tickets start at $69. Nice.

June 18 (Father’s Day)

Third Street Social: In Lee’s Summit and South Plaza, Third Street Social has a one-day Hawaiian Ribeye special for dad—just $35.95 for a pineapple-soy marinated ribeye, rice, chilled cucumber salad, and a pint of Miller Lite. Reservations are encouraged.

Rieger & Co.: J. Rieger & Co.’s fresh Electric Park is throwing a Father’s Day event with Bourbon and BBQ! Stop by anytime between 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. for food and drink specials, yard games, and DJ Smallz spinning vinyl.

More: If you’re running dry on ideas for Father’s Day, check out the pop-ups at High Hopes and Mean Mule, or the special events at Goat & Rabbit and Em Chamas Brazilian Grill, or have a KC-based Spice Bandits kit shipped wherever they may be. My own dad is a talented baker and would appreciate the following event the most…

June 19

The Sourdough Spot: Spend an evening at the open-air Iron District learning to care for a sourdough starter. The cost for this workshop is $30, and it runs from 6-7 p.m. Participants will leave with a starter, a proper storage container, and know-how for growing, troubleshooting, and using this versatile starter.

Plan Ahead

The Pitch Golf Tournament: Okay, a golf tournament is not a restaurant or bar. However, from personal experience, I can say that it is a delicious, lit event. Our sponsors include eats & drinks like The Levee, Johns Big Deck, Gates BBQ, King G, Torchy’s Tacos, Truly, Twisted Tea, Waldo Pizza, Zephyr Bourbon Bar & Kitchen, and more. Participants enjoy samples, giveaways, merch, and a free meal at the end of a fun day in the sun. It’s all happening on June 22 at Painted Hills Golf Course, and spots are almost full. See you there!

The American: Be among the first to dine at The American since 2020. This celebrated venue in Crown Center is hosting the 22nd Annual Friends of James Beard Benefit Dinner on June 24, and tickets are still available for $300. The upscale food is collaboratively prepared by a selection of Kansas City’s top chefs, who all have a history with The American.

The Town Company: Planning to stay in the city for July 4? Here’s your heads-up to book one of the best meals and views in downtown KC. The Town Company is hosting a Rooftop Independence Day BBQ Bonanza, and tickets are just $55. From the top of the historic Hotel Kansas City, enjoy barbeque and fireworks– you do not have to be a hotel guest to snag these tickets.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.