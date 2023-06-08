KC Sips: New menus, patio events, and a tropical pop-up

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Iron Grill: A new eatery has opened in the Iron District in North Kansas City. Iron Grill is now serving burgers, salads, fries, and more out of the lime green container. Stop by during the soft opening on June 8 from 4-8 p.m. or through the weekend as supplies last.

Lifted Spirits: In honor of Pride Month, Lifted Spirits Distillery is donating $1 to the Kansas City Center for Inclusion for every bottle of Brilliant Vodka sold throughout June. On June 24, visit their Crossroads distillery for a vibrant patio party featuring a live performance by Penelope Mais Oui of VAMP KC.

Cinder Block Brewery: Cinder Block has brought back its specialty collab with Screenland Armour in North Kansas City. Fresh Popped is a refreshing Kolsh-style ale brewed with popcorn and wrapped with a darling can label. Snag one for their backyard movie nights or at the dive bar in the back of the theater.

Tom’s Town: The basement of Tom’s Town Distillery in Crossroads has transformed into Tom’s Tropicana for the summer! In the dim paradise, indulge in tropical-themed cocktails every Thursday through Saturday from 5-11 p.m. Reservations are required.

Summer menus: New menus have dropped at Café Corazón, Made in KC Cafes, The Farmhouse, Chingu, and Lazia. The weekly pizza specials from Executive Chef Aaron Cross Wells-Morgan at Lazia (currently My Big Fat Greek Pizza) and the Orange Blossom Latte at Made in KC Cafe are at the top of my must-try list.

June 8

Corrigan Station: We love a rooftop moment. Check out the stunning rooftop views and sample bites and drinks from vendors atop Corrigan Station. This open house goes from 6-9 p.m. and is put on by Parte to show off the downtown venue and vendors. Registration is required but free.

Wine Walk: Sip, walk, and shop your way around downtown Platte City starting at 6 p.m. The $50 ticket includes numerous tasting pours, one full glass of your choice, a charcuterie box, live music, and more. This is also a chance to be the first to check out Barley & Vine before they open!

June 9

Sugar Creek Slavic Festival: Twenty minutes east of downtown, you can savor traditional Slavic flavors like sarma (cabbage rolls), kielbasa, Polish pierogi, goulash and haluski, and more. The two-day festival in Sugar Creek, MO, has an admission of $5 for ages 12+, free parking, and plenty of shade.

Servaes Brewing Company: It’s a big day at Servaes in downtown Shawnee. First is the Love is Love beer release, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Kansas City Pride Community Alliance. Plus, the release of Aaron’s Rainbow Craft Soda. At 6 p.m., Photography by Ali Fleming is providing free photo ops to show off your pride. And Servaes is donating $2 of every full pour today to Equality Kansas’ and Missouri PROMO’s Pride & Joy fundraising campaign.

GROOVY – Bar of the Dead: GROOVY – Bar of the Dead opens on 9th and State in the West Bottoms. Plan for gory cocktails and a spooky, evil time at this immersive pop-up bar experience. It is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights through July 15, and reservations are highly recommended.

Henry’s Upstairs: In Lawrence, Henry’s is throwing a “gay trash weekend” with trashy TV and happy hour through Sunday. Their seasonal cocktail, High Horse, has my attention with its concoction of beet tequila, Génépy, hibiscus, cardamom, orange, lime, and bitters.

June 11

BoysGrow: There are still tickets available for Date Night on the Farm with Third Street Social & Pearl Tavern, benefitting BoysGrow. The BoysGrow farm is located in southern Kansas City. Tickets are $200 per couple for food, an open bar, and a keynote address. This evening’s dinner from 5-8 p.m. is prepared by Third Street Social and Pearl Tavern Chefs: Domhnall Molloy, Po Wang, and Conrad Barbera.

Plan Ahead

Mean Mule: The Crossroads distillery is hosting an event with Slow Motion Goods on June 15. Sip a signature Paloma and reclaim an outdated or faded canvas under the guidance of an instructor. Bring your own canvas, but paint supplies and one cocktail are provided. Tickets are expected to sell out, so snag yours now for $42.

715: On June 21, plan to enjoy an evening on 715’s back patio from 7-9 p.m. Each $55 ticket in advance includes two beverages and an array of snacks featuring oysters, grilled sausages, & elevated picnic treats. Years ago, I took a chance on a fresh carrot margarita here, and it turned out to be a catalyst in expanding my palate.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.