KC Sips: J. Rieger perks, tour Vine Street Brewing, plus coffee and crafts

Something New

KC Wine Works: Through the month of February, they’re featuring wine-based cocktails themed around love. No reservations are needed— just bring a special someone and celebrate the moment. KC Wine Works is located in Crossroads and is open Wednesday through Saturday.

J Rieger & Co.: J. Rieger & Co. distillery just launched a membership program for fans of their spirits and hip headquarters in the northeast industrial district. The free membership tier includes a free drink, tour, tasting pass, and shopping discounts. For $199/year, VIP members receive a full-size bottle and merch each quarter, plus additional passes and discounts.

Closing

Zócalo has closed after 11 years at Country Club Plaza, citing pandemic-related changes in consumer behavior. Also, District Pour House will close after its final day in Waldo on February 19. Plans are in the works for a new location in Shawnee later this year.

February 2

Rochester Brewing and Roasting Company: The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra presents Brews and Bebop at Crossroad’s Rochester Brewing from 5:30- 7 p.m. Enjoy a casual performance from the orchestra’s jazz trio, plus local craft beer, coffee, and snacks. It is open to all ages, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

February 3

Vine Street Brewing Co: Tour the historic 2000 Vine building that houses Vine Street Brewing, artist Warren Harvey, The Prospect KC, and others! From 6-9 p.m., preview the space and enjoy samples, live art, and more.

The Chambers of Gomez & Morticia: Bring your friends to the latest creepy and kooky concept from Apparition! The Addams Family drinks, snacks, and decor will be a lovingly spooky antidote to the plush red and pink themes everywhere else this month. The chambers are accessible Thursday, Friday, & Saturday nights, February 3 through March 18 at 9th and State in West Bottoms. Reservations are encouraged.

February 4

Made in KC: Visit the Midtown location for a double celebration! The Made in KC Cafe will be throwing a one-year birthday bash from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with Swoon Cookie Crafters and iconic Red Cereal Milk Lattes. Then, down the hall in the same building, celebrate Galentines with The Black Pantry! From 1-3 p.m., they’ll host a wine tasting, desserts, and shopping.

Bubbles Wine and Spirits: At their Parkville location, Bubbles Wine and Spirits is hosting a tasting of locally produced spirits and beers. From 12-7 p.m., stop by for free samples from Una Familia Tequila, Restless Spirits Distilling, Limitless Brewing, Stone Hill Winery, and many more.

February 5

Cafe Cà Phê: To honor one year of Mooyuei Baker in business, Cafe Cà Phê in Columbus Park is giving away free muffins with any latte purchase until supplies last. Mooyuei Baker makes Thai-style cakes, cookies, and more, which are often available for purchase at the cafe counter as well as pop-ups around KC.

Whiskers Cat Cafe & Coffeehouse: Cats, coffee, and crafts. For a registration fee of $25, you can join cats and creatives to make a wooden craft at Whiskers in Midtown. The activity is for ages 10+ and runs from 5-6:15 p.m.

Plan Ahead

Sandwich Week: Check it out! We just hit publish, so you can see the scrumptious sandwiches from restaurants featured in this year’s Sandwich Week. Make a plan to hit up the deals during February 20-26.

Valentine’s Day: Plan ahead for an intimate dinner at home with the help of these local makers. Cupini’s has an Italian meal for two available for pre-order now, and Quarantine Cookie offers a gift set featuring sweets and treats from local makers.

Bizz & Weezy Confections in Crossroads has chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons available for pre-order, and they even hand-deliver within 18 miles. Dolce Bakery in Prairie Village has darling conversation-heart cookies and cakes available for pre-order.

+More Decadent Ideas: For the gift that keeps on giving, show your love with bacon. The Local Pig in River Market has butcher bundles featuring pork, premium steaks, and burgers from locally-raised animals available for pick-up and delivery.

Lastly, for a romantic staycation, check out this deal from Loew’s in downtown KC. The Let’s Get Cozy promo includes prosecco, chocolate-covered strawberries, dining and movie credits, and late check-out for more time in the sheets. Do. Not. Disturb.

