Zócalo closes its doors after 11 years on The Plaza

Zócalo Mexican Cuisine and Tequileria announced Saturday that the restaurant will be permanently closing Jan. 29.

Zócalo served Mexican cuisine on the Plaza for 11 years, but when their lease was up at the end of January, they decided it was time to close their doors. Owner Chris Ridler told the Kansas City Star that the pandemic changed consumer behavior.

“It’s hard not to go back and think of 12 years ago when we first signed the lease and how much is different,” Ridler says. “COVID also changed a lot of people’s habits. Coming in earlier and going home earlier. They also realized they could cook at home and have friends over and enjoy it just as much. So sales were down in 2022.”

Their brunch, happy hour, and crave-able menu items made them a go-to place for many regulars. When the restaurant announced the closure many took to social media to mourn and ask for secret recipes.

“I have a lot of good memories at Zócalo over the years with family and friends for happy hours, birthday celebrations and special dinners. I will miss you guys and am so sad to hear you are closing. Thank you for the good food, drinks and good times,” one Instagram commenter says.

“This makes me so sad,” another commenter says. “You have always provided great service and food. You will be missed.”

The space where Zócalo stood was empty for three years before the Mexican restaurant signed the lease. Hopefully the next owner will be able to live up to the legacy that Zócalo is leaving behind.