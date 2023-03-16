KC Sips: Green beer, rescued produce, and a new Poblano Agave spirit

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

KC Hooley House: New to Power and Light District is Hooley House! Moving in where The Dubliner once was, Hooley House is a locally owned and operated reimagining of a traditional Irish pub. A focus on locally-sourced ingredients levels up their food menu and two stages for music make for a lively atmosphere. Check it out before the free St. Patrick’s Day concert by Cheat Codes at 6 p.m. on the KC Live! stage.

Made in KC Café: Spring has sprung from the Made in KC Café and bar menus across the metro. Start your day with a Spring Matcha or a Pistachio Honey Latte, or end the day with a Floral 75 with Lifted Spirits gin, lavender, lemon, rose syrup, orange bitters, and St. Germain.

Mildred’s: The friendly coffee and brunch spot with Crossroads and Downtown locations has partnered with Kanbe’s Markets to reduce food waste. In an effort to save perfectly good (but sometimes imperfect-looking) food from going to the landfill, Mildred’s now uses Kanbe’s rescued produce in their Banana Bread, Carrot Cake, and Potato Leek Soup.

March 16

Boulevard Brewing Co.: The next best thing after a beach vacay? How about a spring fling tour at Boulevard? On March 16 at 5:30 p.m. and March 17 at 11 a.m., tour the brewhouse and enjoy sips and souvenirs. One included combo I can happily vouch for is Guy’s SW Boulevard Tortilla Chips and a pour of the new Southwest Blvd Lager. Spots are limited, and the cost is $40 per person after taxes and fees.

Mean Mule: Be among the first to taste and preorder Mean Mule’s new Poblano Agave Spirit. Visit the Crossroads distillery from 5-7 p.m. for free tastings, a Tacos Valentina pop-up, and a walkthrough of the facility.

March 17

McFadden’s Sports Saloon: McFadden’s at Power and Light is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with progressive specials on green beer. Starting at 9 a.m., beer will be $3 and increase by $1 each hour until they become full price at noon.

Julep: The Westport whiskey bar will have discounted Irish whiskeys, green jello shots, a limited food menu, and other drink specials from 10 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Pearl Tavern: In Lee’s Summit, Pearl Tavern is offering specials on Corned Beef and Cabbage, Corned Beef Sliders, Guinness Steamed Mussels, Jameson Irish Whiskey, and more satisfying choices. The best deals are found at the bar from 3-6 p.m.

Silo Modern Farmhouse: If a view of a putting green is closer to your style on St. Patrick’s Day, make reservations for dinner at Silo in Lenexa. Their comfortable patio will open at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m. Specialty drinks for the evening include Shamrock Sour, Tipsy Leprechaun, green domestic draughts, and Guinness cans.

March 18

Slow Rise: The Lawrence-based bakery specializing in filled sourdough donuts is popping up at Blip Roasters in West Bottoms from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. alongside other vendors and makers.

March 19

Fox & Pearl: From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fox & Pearl in Westside is hosting a Spring Equinox Garden Market. Shop from local vendors and makers of ceramics, seeds, plants, products, and all things spring! Among the many raffle prizes to raise money for Bee KC is a Fox & Pearl gift card.

Drastic Measures: The James Beard Award semi-finalist cocktail bar in Shawnee will host special hours from 4-10 p.m., where 100% of sales will be donated to If/When/How and the Repro Legal Defense Fund. These organizations support people who have been unjustly targeted by police or prosecutors for their pregnancy outcomes, plus the organizers and law students who advocate for them.

Plan Ahead

Libations & Company: Libations & Company vintage cocktail bar in Lee’s Summit is hosting a vinyl night at their 1909 Club on Thursday, March 23. This first event kicks off a series with The Royalettes that runs weekly through June. A $5 ticket in advance saves you a seat.

Saltwell Farm Kitchen: Mother’s Day may be over a month away, but spots fill up quickly for Saltwell’s special events. The Saltwell Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14 features a leisurely tasting menu with eight courses inspired by seasonal local ingredients, neighboring farmers, and foraged foods. All in a picturesque rural setting! Tickets start at $125, including taxes and gratuity.

