KC Sipps: Three openings, two closings, and an 816 Day deal

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Privēe Restaurant + Lounge: A new restaurant has opened on Southwest Boulevard in the former Casa Grande location. Privēe is an upscale, aesthetics-focused spot with a unique membership program for regulars. The menu is a tightly-curated collection of dishes like Lobster Bisque, Jerked Teriyaki Salmon, Ginger & French Vanilla Creme Brulee, and more. Reservations are encouraged.

Champion Burritos: Champion Burritos has opened its fourth location, now in Shawnee. This family-owned, casual Mexican restaurant first opened in Parkville and has since expanded to Gladstone, North KC, and now Shawnee Mission Parkway, near 435.

Rebel Coffee: 39th Street near Westport has a new coffee shop. Check it out from 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. daily. Rebel fills the coffee void on the block that was left when Mud Pie Bakery’s former location shuttered last summer.

Chingu Sammies: Acting almost like a speakeasy for sandwiches, Chingu in Westport now offers sandwiches, but you can’t just take a seat and order them. The intimate Korean restaurant has sandwiches like a Galbi Cheesesteak or Popcorn Chicken Hoagie with kimchi, only through online ordering from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Town Company: When The Town Co. has a bake-off, and you have the opportunity to taste the winning cookie, you absolutely say yes! At 11 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays this month, browned butter & brown sugar chocolate chip cookies are available at the Lobby Cafe in Hotel Kansas City. A portion of the proceeds go to Operation Breakthrough, which provides support and resources for children in need.

Closing

SoT: One of Crossroad’s famed cocktail bars, SoT, announced closure for an indeterminate amount of time.

misc.: North Kansas City’s misc. bar has closed its public hours, most known for creative cocktail flights. They will be moving forward exclusively with private rentals, social events, and theme nights. This link will continue to showcase their events.

August 11

KC Wine Co: Olathe’s gem, KC Wine Co, is shining even brighter this month. Now through August 27 is Sunflower Fest! Grab a wine slush and head to the activity grounds, which has an admission fee of $14.95. Sunflower Fest is a family-friendly event that includes access to the sunflower field, unlimited photo opportunities, lawn games, a giant slide, live music, and more.

Stock Hill: Now through Sunday, Stock Hill in South Plaza is offering a flight like you’ve never seen. Filet flights. For $99, you can savor three tender 3 oz. filets of each: Prime Black Angus, American Snake River Farms Wagyu, and Australian Wagyu. Don’t let this unique special take off without trying it first.

August 12

Horsefeather Social: At Loews Hotel in downtown KC, the rooftop spot Horsefeather Social is hosting a BBQ & Baseball Showdown in honor of the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Royals. Fans of both are invited to a full lunch buffet featuring KC and St. Louis-style BBQ, and attendees can cast their vote for the best barbeque in Missouri. All proceeds from the event will benefit DonorsChoose.org. Adult tickets are $25.

Parlor: Parlor in Crossroads has partnered with Bacardi for an immersive Tiki experience highlighting the heritage of Bacardi amidst a vibrant tropical atmosphere. Tickets for admission are still available for $10, but the private cabanas are sold out. Seatings are available at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

August 13

Society: Hop into Society in Crossroads between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Hip-Hop Brunch, featuring 50 years of hip-hop music provided by DJ High Eye Q. At noon, there will be a special presentation by Shawn Edwards on Hip-Hop’s Impact on Hollywood, whom you may recognize from his recent Pitch article. No reservations are required.

Café Cà Phê: Celebrate the one-year anniversary of Café Cà Phê’s brick & mortar coffee shop in Columbus Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 100 lucky customers will be chosen at random to receive a free drink of their choice, plus there will be raffle prizes, food from Laos House and Smoke ‘n’ Seoul, and more.

August 14

Moon Bar: Moon Bar, Kansas City’s first Japanese bartending-style bar, is popping up for one night only at Swordfish Toms in Crossroads. This first come, first served event runs from 6 p.m. – midnight and features cocktails, a non-alcoholic option, and snack plates.

Plan Ahead

Buck Tui BBQ: In honor of 816 Day, Buck Tui in Overland Park is offering a special platter to flatter all things KC. For just $8.16, the dish includes 4 oz. Heavenly Pulled Pork, one Sweet Chili Baby Back Rib, one Brisket Rangoon, seasoned rice, papaya slaw, and sweet & sour sauce. It is available only on August 16 and for dine-in only while supplies last.

Holladay Distillery: Double tour, double tastings. Get tickets now for an exclusive tour of Boulevard Brewing and Holladay Distillery on August 20. $175 includes both tours, tastings or drinks, transportation to Holladay and back, a drink for the road, snacks, and a co-branded, insulated Camelbak mag bottle. If you haven’t been yet, Holladay Distillery in Weston is a gorgeous and interesting tour—the oldest distillery on this side of the Mississippi.

Urban Hikes: Want to kick off the weekend with a little exercise? Don’t worry, there’s wine and cheese, too! The Urban Hike on August 25 explores the Crossroads Art District & the historic Westside neighborhood. Kick off with a tequila spritzer & empanada at Café Corazón and close with wine & cheese at the Made in KC Cafe & Bar. The hike takes approximately 3.5 hours to cover three miles, and the cost is $60.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.