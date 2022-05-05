Mud Pie Vegan Bakery to shutter 39th Street location

Guitarist-turned-barista Mike Valverde describes his espresso blend in musical terms.

After more than a decade on 39th Street, Sunday, May 8, 2022 is the last call at Mud Pie Vegan Bakery and Coffeehouse.

An update on Mud Pie’s Instagram account announced the decision to close its doors, with the team providing a statement in an attempt to clear things up.

“[Mud Pie on 39th Street] has been our second home since we opened over 11 years ago, however with the challenges of the last two years and Michael’s worsening MS, we felt we couldn’t keep both locations running,” the Mud Pie post says.

“We had to go to where our kitchen is so that our amazing bakers can continue to create delicious vegan treats. Although I know this isn’t necessarily the ideal location for many, it was a matter of getting smaller and doing more to hopefully become stronger or close it all down.”

The vegan bakery’s closure marks the end of an 11-year run for its physical presence in Kansas City. Only its Overland Park shop (7319 W. 95th Street) which was in part crowd-funded in 2017 remains. The larger kitchen allows Mud Pie to offer expanded offerings like delivery and shipping.

Mud Pie also plans to offer wholesale products to local businesses interested in carrying their vegan or gluten-free pastry goods.

The next few days will serve as a “last hurrah” before Mud Pie leaves its 39th Street home for good. The owners hope to see some new and old faces in their last days in what is likely to be a bittersweet affair.

Many on social media reacted with heartbreak and sympathy, but some suggested that a staffing issue from underpaying employees and a lack of communication were likely contributors to the closing.

The Pitch has repeatedly contacted Mud Pie for comment but at press time, the business has not responded.