KC Sipps: Cozy fall menus, three openings, and a pickle party

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Chai Café: New to the Stanley area of Overland Park is Chai Café. A large menu of food, desserts, teas, coffee, and more is available everyday, with Zafran Chai (Saffron Tea) being their specialty.

Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro: A second location of the Brazilian delicacy shop has opened just inside the Made in KC Plaza store. This location features a Brigadeiro bar, a new cookie menu, and Betty Rae’s ice cream.

New Menus: In Westport and Crossroads, Café Corazon’s fall drink menu launches this Friday and the Orange Almond Matcha stands out. Sweet Emotion in North KC is continuing their tradition of vegan and gluten free ice-creamy treats with their fall menu, including the return of crowd-favorite, Fake Blood. And speaking of spooky season, Jinkies Coffee in south Overland Park showcases their fall features in coffee cups with truly the cutest labels.

Closing

Wines by Jennifer: Parkville’s boutique wine stop has closed its doors to the public. It is now available for private event rentals and for member events, but membership is also closed.

September 8

The House: Next to Lulu’s Thai Noodle House in Westwood, The House is reopening at 5 p.m. The small and funky neighborhood bar concept by Lulu’s owner Malisa Monyakula will be open Fridays through Sundays, serving the full Lulu’s menu of food and drinks plus yard beers. It will be a comfortable spot that features rotating local artists and vintage records.

The Fontaine: To kickoff opening weekend for Red Kingdom, Homebred and Updown with sponsors Casa Azul Spirits and Kin Seltzer are throwing a party at The Fontaine pool deck. Tickets start at $35 and the party begins at 9 p.m.

September 9

Lenexa Spinach Festival: At Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, join in the annual tradition of the Spinach Festival from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly festival offers food, entertainment, hands-on activities, craft vendors, plus the World’s Largest Spinach Salad.

Rye: Rye’s Leawood location is hosting an End of Summer Pie Class, taught by Pastry Chef, Keara Masson. Learn how to recreate their best-selling pies: Coconut Cream, Key Lime, and Peach Streusel. Tickets include a specialty cocktail to enjoy during the demo and mini pies of each variety to take home. The class is from 2 – 4 p.m. and costs $100.

Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria: Una Familia Tequila is helping celebrate 30 years of Rudy’s in Westport. Stop by between 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. for food and drink specials.

KC Wine Co: Oktoberfest has arrived in Olathe, at least today from 12 – 8 p.m. $19.95 tickets to this 21+ event include a sampling of five beers and cider, live music from German bands, and a stein hoisting competition. Brat Haus will be there selling brats, burgers, and pretzels.

Servaes Brewing: Head to Shawnee for a Pickle Party! Servaes is releasing four pickle-inspired beers and two guest beers, plus a free pickle bar. As a fantastic complement to pickles, Point & Flat BBQ will be serving food from 12 – 4 p.m. (or sellout).

September 10

Black Restaurant Week: Now through September 24 is Midwest Black Restaurant Week. Stop by a variety of places like Mesob, Gates BBQ, Yogurtini Plaza, Turkeyleggman, Vegan Crave Burgers and Bakery, and more to support the restaurants in your community or find new favorites.

King G: Congrats on two years in the Crossroads, King G! Visit from 4 – 8 p.m. for a celebration with prizes, raffles for charity, $8 sandwiches, and $8 drink specials.

Plan Ahead

Parlor: In the basement of Parlor in Crossroads, Amplify Culture is throwing a Renaissance dance party on September 16 to unite all things Beyonce. Test drive your concert fit, practice your mute moment, or just feel comfortable with your BeyHive friends. Tickets are $10 and the party runs from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Wyld Bar & Café: Winnow to The Wyld on Autumn equinox. Any ACOTAR fans here? The Wyld in KCK is honoring the Autumn Court with Mabon Masquerade–Unseelie Autumnal Ball, “a bewitching fae masquerade dance party where reality and fantasy entwine”. Tickets are just $10 for entry to this ball on September 23, rollicking from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

