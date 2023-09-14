KC Sipps: Chiefs watch parties, Taco Wars, and Mean Girls brunch

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting (mostly) local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Taco Naco: In honor of 913 Day, Taco Naco in Overland Park and Westport has collaborated with Buck Tui BBQ for a Smoky Brisket Rangoon Quesadilla. The dish is available at both Taco Naco locations through Sunday. “A little bit of Mexican, a little bit of Thai BBQ, a whole lot of Kansas City.”

Closing

Drunken Worm in Westport and The Mockingbird Lounge in Strawberry Hill announced closures this week.

September 14

Savor the Flavors: From 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. many of KC’s favorite chefs and restaurants will be set up in City Market for the Savor The Flavors event, benefiting The Don Bosco Centers. Tickets start at $150 and include three drink tickets, unlimited sampling of chef’s specialties from places like JJ’s, Garozzo’s, Transparent Brewing Company, plus entertainment and more.

September 16

BlendWell Community Café: In Independence, BlendWell is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a Latino Market from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shop to support local small businesses such as clothing, art, crafts, and food.

Fountain Haus: You can sit with us. Fountain Haus in Westport is throwing it back for a Mean [Girls] Brunch. A $35 ticket ahead of time gets you a reserved table, two drinks, and a shot during the brunch show. Since it’s not on a Wednesday, you’re welcome to wear any 2004 attire you want.

Replay Lounge: From 5 – 9 p.m., Replay Lounge in Lawrence is partnering with local restaurants for Taco Wars. The concert and food event benefits Willow Domestic Violence Center and Just Food. Featured restaurants include Latchkey Deli, JB’s Tacos, La Parilla/Genovese, Taco zone, and entertainment is provided by DJ Joey Chingasos and The Phantastics. Cover is $10.

Boho Brewing: In Parkville, Boho Brewing is celebrating Oktoberfest. German Style Brats will be available from 12 – 2 p.m. and Back Alley Brass Band will bring the entertainment at 6 p.m.

The Fall: Westport’s underground bar, The Fall, opens for the season at 11 p.m. Message them on Instagram for reservations and use the password “wonderland” at the door for VIP entry.

September 17

Chiefs Watch Parties: Don’t want to clean the house and play host? Spots like J. Rieger & Co., Vine Street Brewing featuring Gigi’s Seafood, Guy’s Broadway Bodega rooftop, The Combine, and Gaels Public House welcome you for lively watch parties with food and drink specials.

Mercury Room: Kick off Negroni Week with Negroni variations and Campari cocktails in Crossroads. Mercury Room is partnering with Hello, Marjorie–a bar based in Des Moines. Choose between 5 or 8 p.m. seatings, and a reservation fee of $20 is applied to your final bill.

Plan Ahead

Dessert Week: Our sweetest food week is almost here! Plan ahead for September 18-24 when desserts are half price. We’ve partnered with six area restaurants to offer a variety of sweets for half off, including donuts, cheesecake, and more!

Taqueria La Nueva: Looks like Taqueria La Nueva in Overland Park and Westport is having a special week of their own, too! From September 18-24, al pastor tacos will be buy-one-get-one free.

