The Drunken Worm is permanently closed and we’re all shook about it

The Drunken Worm announced today in a Facebook post that their doors are closing for good.

It’s pretty evident that no one saw this coming, as the comments section is an endless sea of tags and crying emojis. It’s been a community hub for years, and it really feels like a huge loss for everyone—time for The Pitch staff to find another working lunch spot.

“39th Street gonna be a ghost town of empty buildings in the next year,” said one commenter.

“I’m so sad! Damn. This used to be my favorite stretch in the city, and there is hardly anything left. If Friends goes…I’m broken,” said another commenter.

The Drunken Worm Facebook page and website have been shut down as of this writing. The owner is unavailable for comments at this time.