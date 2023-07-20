KC Sipps: Burgers, Barbie, Baba’s, and beer

Looking for delicious plans? Whether you want to impress a date, show your fam the best of KC, or just get out of the house, we’ve got you covered… all while supporting local.

Here is your weekly roundup of the best food and drink offerings around Kansas City. Cheers!

Something New

Burger Week: Our most popular food week is here! The Pitch presents Burger Week 2023, where 16 restaurants and pubs in the KC metro feature half-price burgers. Now through Sunday, enjoy juicy deals without any coupons, codes, or passwords required! I already know I love The Well and Gaels Public House, so this year, I’m looking forward to trying Niecie’s Restaurant.

Mean Mule: Have you ever looked at a menu and thought, “Everything sounds good—I wish I could try it all?” Mean Mule added a section to their menu to help you get closer to trying everything. Now, mini drafts and shooters of house favorites are available for $5-6. You can’t go wrong with a Paloma here, but the Tommy Pickles is a fun option.

Wild Child: Shawnee’s newest cocktail bar, Wild Child, officially opened this week. In addition to a creative cocktail menu and curated list of small-batch wines, Wild Child offers a selection of thoroughly-crafted non-alcoholic cocktails. Reservations are available now, and you can read my detailed breakdown of the standard alcohol cocktails by clicking the link at the beginning.

New Additions: A new menu has dropped at Thou Mayest in River Market, and since it stays open late past my caffeinated time, I’ve got my eye on the Tropical Punch “Fun Juice.” Fresh new lemonade flavors have dropped at Baba’s Pantry by the cup or gallon! And if you haven’t made it to Voo yet, visit on a Wednesday at 7 p.m. for Name That Tune and 25% off all wines and whiskey pours.

July 20

Union Horse Distilling Co: Starting at 5 p.m., Union Horse in Lenexa is hosting their July Social. Sancho Streetside food truck will be there to pair with whiskey flights and cocktails. No tickets or reservations are necessary, but you have the option to book a tour in advance by emailing tours@unionhorse.com

Up-Down: Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! The Up-Down in Crossroads is hosting a Barbie party with themed cocktails and music and, naturally, a costume contest! The fantastic plastic fun starts at 7 p.m., and while no reservations or tickets are necessary, you must be 21+ to enter.

July 22

Strange Days Brewing Co.: Kick off your weekend with furry cuteness, flexibility, and beer. Strange Days is partnering with Midwest Animal ResQ for puppy yoga! A $30 ticket includes a one-hour yoga session and one free pint. Puppies are provided and will be available for adoption in case you create a connection during savasana. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at Strange Days in River Market.

Weird Food Company: For even more Barbie/Oppenheimer revelry, check out Weird Food’s pop-up at Plexpod Westport Commons. From 12-6 p.m., they will be serving “Atomic Barbie” themed sandwiches and sides.

Trolley Wine Tour: If a pre-planned adventure is more your style, check out the all-inclusive Trolley Wine Tour. A $105 ticket includes transportation, brunch and dessert, and wine-tasting experiences at four different venues. The tour runs from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., starting and ending in Excelsior Springs.

Acre: Learn how to make summer cocktails from one of Parkville’s favorite new restaurants. From 3 – 4:30 p.m., the focus will be on crowd-pleasing summer-themed drinks. The cost is $60 and includes three sample cocktails, snacks and bites, and printed recipes for each libation.

Compost Collective: Compost Collective presents their Soil Savers Soireé—the 4th Annual Member Appreciation Party, and there’s a lot to celebrate. Specifically, 1,229,503 pounds of food waste were diverted from local landfills in the last year! The event is free, open to the public, and held at West Bottoms Plant Co from 4-7 p.m. There will be raffle prizes, live music, plus food from Love Language Catering, and beer from Big Rip Brewing.

July 23

Nelson Atkins Museum of Art: Kansas City’s Lawn Party is happening this weekend on the grounds of the Nelson! Bring the family and blankets or chairs to this free event for live music and performances, art, trivia, and 15 food trucks! Plus, on-site beverage sales benefit the Ethnic Enrichment Commission.

Plan Ahead

Rye: On July 25, Rye’s Plaza location is hosting a summer-themed wine dinner with pairings led by Veritas Wines. Tickets are $125 for five thoughtful courses of food and wine.

Billie’s Grocery: Celebrate the best of Midwest flowers and nature on July 27 at Billie’s Grocery. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., Colleen Monroe of Floraloom and flower farmer Ariel Olson of Nurturing with Nature will guide you in the art of hand-tied bouquets. Plus, create the ultimate summer dessert box with bite-size Billie’s Grocery treats. Tickets for this workshop are $125.

P.S. Want to get the tea even earlier? Dish & Drink Newsletter subscribers get mouth-watering free content delivered to their inbox first every Wednesday. Sign up for free using the small Pitch button in the bottom right corner of your screen.