KC Sipps: A weekend full of food festivals, plus two closings

Something New

The Prospect: Are you ready for this fabulous fall idea? A soup subscription! Each week, subscribers can pick up one quart of soup and focaccia bread–enough to feed 2-3 people. Subscribers can add quarts, Kanbe’s Market seasonal salad, or more bread. But wait, it gets better. For each soupscription sold, The Prospect will provide a subscription to seniors and families in need. The cost is $100/month.

Stone Hill Winery: Congratulations to Hermann, MO’s Stone Hill Winery! At the Decanter World Wine Awards, their Cream Sherry received the 11th-highest American wine score out of over 18,000 wine entries. Also, their 2020 Old Vine Reserve Norton was awarded the top honors at the 2023 Missouri Wine Competition.

Thai Orchid: Mission’s Thai Orchid has a special available only through this month. A seafood Tom Yum may be just the thing to warm you on Friday’s cool front. Ramen noodles join in a steaming broth of Thai spices, shrimp, tender squid, mussels, and chicken.

Blackhole Bakery: Secret menu alert. Blackhole Bakery at 55th and Troost has an off-menu cream cheese flavor you have to ask for by name: “Flamin Hot Pimento Cheese, cream cheese bagel spread”. It sounds ridiculous and I would absolutely try this with plain or everything bagel.

Boulevard Brewing Co.: Through October, Boulevard is partnering with Mattie Rhodes Center for the Community Crowler program. $5 from every crowler sold will benefit the Westside neighborhood organization. Visit the small batch bar in the Beer Hall to snag one of these crowlers featuring custom artwork by Isaac Tapia.

Closing

Saltwell Farm Kitchen: In Overbrook, KS, Saltwell Farm Kitchen has closed temporarily due to a fire. They plan to reopen as soon as repairs are completed. For those looking to help, a GoFundMe has been set up for rebuilding costs at the historic farmstead.

Decade: Decade Coffee Shop in Lawrence, KS announced that Friday, October 13 will be the last day open.

October 6

Harry’s Country Club: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry’s Country Club in River Market. More country than club, Harry’s will feature live music from Tater & The Gravytrain starting at 7 p.m.

KC Oktoberfest: Head to Crown Center for Kansas City’s largest Oktoberfest celebration. Tickets start at $15 for this two-day event put on by KC Bier Co. The festival celebrates authentic German-style food and bier, games, and entertainment.

October 7

Anchor Island Coffee: From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chef Aqui Greadington is bringing his handcrafted tomato jam to the KCMO coffee shop. Read more about Chef Aqui in our private chef round-up.

Midwest Soul VegFest: Hello, herbivores and vege-curious. The free festival highlights plant-based options and resources in Kansas City, and offers vegan food, national and local speakers, entertainment, eco-friendly vendors, cooking demos, kids activities, and more. Activities start at 11 a.m. at Swope Park.

Weston Applefest: Kicking off today and running through Sunday is Historic Weston’s Applefest. Attendance is free but parking starts at $15. Celebrate all things apple, with vendors, craft fair, demonstrations, live music, and kids activities.

The Roasterie: Off Southwest Boulevard, The Roasterie is hosting Black Drip Octoberfest from 4 – 8 p.m. The free event includes live music, food trucks, plus games and coffee competitions.

Earth Beat KC: Earthbeat’s West Bottoms Eco-Market is a monthly pop-up sustainability hub. From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., shop for pantry staples and other conscious vendors. This month, Baba’s Pantry is popping-up with brunch food. Find it all in the parking lot of 1105 Hickory St., KCMO.

Plan Ahead

BonBon!: After closing the restaurant in 2020, BonBon! is reopening in the warehouse arts district of east Lawrence on October 13. Dinner reservations are available now. The same local team owns The Burger Stand at the Casbah on Mass. St.

Green Dirt Farm: Green Dirt Farm in Weston, MO is hosting a Cheers to Cheese Festival on October 21. Tickets start at $35 and include shuttle transportation from parking at Snow Creek, samples of cheese and beer, and live entertainment. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

